2010 Volkswagen New Beetle

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Side Air Bag

Rollover protection bars

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats

Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Additional Features Wheel Locks

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Convertible Soft Top

Premium Synthetic Seats

Conventional Spare Tire

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.