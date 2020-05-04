Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Volkswagen New Beetle

Convertible Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Volkswagen New Beetle

Convertible Comfortline

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 97,267KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4963869
  • Stock #: 20056B
  • VIN: 3VWRW2AL8AM007137
Exterior Colour
Cream
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
5-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Minicompact Cars, Gas I5 2.5L/151

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Convertible Soft Top
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 157,789 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 24,624 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Malib...
 66,105 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Send A Message