Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday June 24.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 77249 <br/>Lot #: 592 <br/>Reserve Price: $6,800 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2010 Volkswagen Passat

145,237 KM

Details Description

$6,800

+ GST
Make it Yours

2010 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle
12663804

2010 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12663804
  2. 12663804
  3. 12663804
  4. 12663804
  5. 12663804
  6. 12663804
  7. 12663804
  8. 12663804
  9. 12663804
  10. 12663804
  11. 12663804
  12. 12663804
  13. 12663804
  14. 12663804
  15. 12663804
  16. 12663804
  17. 12663804
  18. 12663804
  19. 12663804
  20. 12663804
  21. 12663804
  22. 12663804
  23. 12663804
  24. 12663804
  25. 12663804
  26. 12663804
  27. 12663804
  28. 12663804
  29. 12663804
  30. 12663804
  31. 12663804
Contact Seller

$6,800

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,237KM
VIN WVWLK9AN2AE164263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,237 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday June 24.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 77249
Lot #: 592
Reserve Price: $6,800
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2007 CAT 972H for sale in Calgary, AB
2007 CAT 972H 17,571 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Nissan Rogue SV 264,991 KM $6,500 + GST
Used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Mitsubishi Outlander 318,268 KM $1,850 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,800

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2010 Volkswagen Passat