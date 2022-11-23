2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

$5,500 + taxes & licensing 2 3 5 , 7 5 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9437535

9437535 Stock #: 55865

55865 VIN: WVGBV9AX7AW002638

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 55865

Mileage 235,754 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.