$8,988+ GST
Make it Yours
2010 Volvo XC60
T6
2010 Volvo XC60
T6
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$8,988
+ GST
Used
201,998KM
VIN YV4992DZ9A2036192
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 201,998 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 VOLVO XC60 T6 WITH AWD AND 201998 KMS.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ABS,Cruise Control,Tire Pressure Monitor,Rear Defrost,Power Steering,Passenger Air Bag,CD Player,Fog Lamps,Driver Air Bag,CD Changer,Traction Control,Satellite Radio,Heated Rear Seat(s),4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power Door Locks,Universal Garage Door Opener,...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto House
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Outdoor BACKUP CAMERA LANE ASSIST HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER 186,695 KM $19,988 + GST
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL 7 PASSENGER BACKUP CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH 194,619 KM $12,988 + GST
2017 Nissan Armada SL NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF LANE ASSIST HEATED LEATHER SEATS 147,465 KM $23,988 + GST
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Sundridge
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
Call Dealer
403-291-XXXX(click to show)
$8,988
+ GST>
Auto House
403-291-0891
2010 Volvo XC60