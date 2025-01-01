Menu
<div>2010 VOLVO XC60 T6 WITH AWD AND 201998 KMS.</div>

2010 Volvo XC60

201,998 KM

$8,988

+ GST
2010 Volvo XC60

T6

13188233

2010 Volvo XC60

T6

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$8,988

+ GST

Used
201,998KM
VIN YV4992DZ9A2036192

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 201,998 KM

2010 VOLVO XC60 T6 WITH AWD AND 201998 KMS.

ABS,Cruise Control,Tire Pressure Monitor,Rear Defrost,Power Steering,Passenger Air Bag,CD Player,Fog Lamps,Driver Air Bag,CD Changer,Traction Control,Satellite Radio,Heated Rear Seat(s),4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power Door Locks,Universal Garage Door Opener,...

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$8,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-291-0891

2010 Volvo XC60