Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.CGET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!- INSTANT APPROVALS!!- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGECALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!AMVIC LICENSED DEALEROnce we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1726766984848_4320277970354989 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2011 Acura MDX

211,121 KM

Details Description Features

$13,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Acura MDX

TECHNOLOGY AWD | LEATHER | 7 PASSENGER | $0 DOWN

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Acura MDX

TECHNOLOGY AWD | LEATHER | 7 PASSENGER | $0 DOWN

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

Contact Seller

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
211,121KM
VIN 2HNYD2H63BH002233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,121 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.CGET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!- INSTANT APPROVALS!!- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGECALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!AMVIC LICENSED DEALEROnce we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front/rear splash guards
Pwr moonroof w/tilt
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Rear roofline spoiler
LED taillamps
Speed-sensitive variable intermittent front windshield wipers
P255/55R18 all-season tires
High intensity discharge (HID) headlights w/washers
High beam halogen headlamps

Safety

Brake Assist
3-point rear seatbelts
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators
Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags
Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection
3-row side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor
3-point height-adjustable front seatbelts w/pretensioners
Trailer stability assist
LATCH child seat mounting system (2nd/3rd row)

Interior

Compass
rear window defogger
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active front headrests
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Maintenance Minder system
Air filtration
PWR TAILGATE
Exterior temp indicator
Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger auto-up/down
HomeLink remote system
Illuminated driver & front passenger vanity mirrors
Ambient cabin lighting
Multi-info display
Theft-deterrent system w/immobilizer
(4) cargo tie-down anchors

Convenience

Courtesy Lights

Mechanical

Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Front vented/rear solid disc brakes
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arm
Battery management system
Dual outlet exhaust
Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
3.7L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
HD automatic transmission oil cooler
Pre-wired for trailer connection & trailer brake
6-speed automatic transmission w/paddle shifters

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated glass antenna
XM satellite radio w/3 months no-charge trial *N/A in AK or HI*

Additional Features

TIME
18 x 8.0 alloy wheels
wireless headsets w/personal surround sound
integrated LED directional signals
Body coloured folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: reverse gear tilt-down
(2) memory settings
auto-open/close
integrated remote
sun position detection
8-way pwr heated front bucket seats -inc: driver pwr 2-way lumbar support
Info display w/date
Tri-zone front/rear synchronized automatic climate control system -inc: humidity control
DVD rear entertainment system -inc: 9 display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2011 Acura MDX TECHNOLOGY AWD | LEATHER | 7 PASSENGER | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Acura MDX TECHNOLOGY AWD | LEATHER | 7 PASSENGER | $0 DOWN 211,121 KM $13,988 + tax & lic
Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL Class CONVERTIBLE | SOFT & HAFRD TOP | LEATHER SEATS | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
1998 Mercedes-Benz SL Class CONVERTIBLE | SOFT & HAFRD TOP | LEATHER SEATS | $0 DOWN 106,900 MI $14,988 + tax & lic
Used 2013 RAM 1500 SLT 4X4 | 6 PASSENGER | BLUETOOTH |$0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 RAM 1500 SLT 4X4 | 6 PASSENGER | BLUETOOTH |$0 DOWN 237,533 KM $9,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email GT Motor Sports Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

Contact Seller
2011 Acura MDX