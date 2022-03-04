Menu
2011 Audi A5

181,997 KM

Details Description Features

$12,488

+ tax & licensing
$12,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2011 Audi A5

2011 Audi A5

2.0L SLINE QUATTRO AWD

2011 Audi A5

2.0L SLINE QUATTRO AWD

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$12,488

+ taxes & licensing

181,997KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8604338
  • Stock #: 038013
  • VIN: WAUWFBFR4BA038013

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 038013
  • Mileage 181,997 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 AUDI A5 S-LINE 2.0T COUPE QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH 181997 KMS, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

CD Changer,Trip Computer,Passenger Air Bag,Rear Defrost,Premium Sound System,MP3 Player,Driver Air Bag,CD Player,Traction Control,Satellite Radio,MP3 Player,Fog Lamps,Engine Immobilizer,ABS,Cruise Control,Power Steering,Engine Immobilizer,Front Head Ai...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

