$12,488+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,488
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2011 Audi A5
2011 Audi A5
2.0L SLINE QUATTRO AWD
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$12,488
+ taxes & licensing
181,997KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8604338
- Stock #: 038013
- VIN: WAUWFBFR4BA038013
Vehicle Details
- Stock # 038013
- Mileage 181,997 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 AUDI A5 S-LINE 2.0T COUPE QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH 181997 KMS, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
CD Changer,Trip Computer,Passenger Air Bag,Rear Defrost,Premium Sound System,MP3 Player,Driver Air Bag,CD Player,Traction Control,Satellite Radio,MP3 Player,Fog Lamps,Engine Immobilizer,ABS,Cruise Control,Power Steering,Engine Immobilizer,Front Head Ai...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4