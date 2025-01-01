$8,500+ GST
Make it Yours
2011 Audi Q7
2011 Audi Q7
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$8,500
+ GST
Used
203,608KM
VIN WA1DGCFE9BD006385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 96769
- Mileage 203,608 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 11.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 96769
Lot #: 600
Reserve Price: $8,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
*PANEL PAINTED*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 96769
Lot #: 600
Reserve Price: $8,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
*PANEL PAINTED*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.
2017 Kia Sorento SX 136,232 KM $9,500 + GST
2017 Nissan Rogue S 129,533 KM $8,250 + GST
2017 Ford Fusion SE 162,553 KM $6,000 + GST
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$8,500
+ GST>
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2011 Audi Q7