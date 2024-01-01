Menu
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.CGET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!- INSTANT APPROVALS!!- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGECALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!AMVIC LICENSED DEALEROnce we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

2011 BMW 5 Series

141,893 KM

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 5 Series

528i RWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH | $0 DOWN

2011 BMW 5 Series

528i RWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH | $0 DOWN

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

Contact Seller

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,893KM
VIN WBAFR1C56BC739837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,893 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Servotronic speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Brake energy regeneration
Valvetronic engine technology
Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
Integral 4-link rear suspension
Tool kit in trunk
Left twin round exhaust tips

Interior

rear window defogger
on-board computer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front seatback storage nets
Lockable illuminated glove box
Ambient Lighting
front & rear reading lights
Rear centre armrest w/storage
(3) rear headrests
Fully-finished trunk
Alarm system w/interior motion sensor
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto tilt-up
Pwr interior trunk release
12-volt socket in luggage compartment
Engine start/stop button
Cruise control w/brake function
Fineline anthracite interior trim

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire
Rear fog lights
Pwr glass sunroof
Halogen free-form fog lights
Front chrome grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars
White turn signal indicator lenses
Adaptive brakelights
Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Chrome-plated side window frame trim
Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights -inc: LED corona rings
Black matte auto-dimming heated pwr folding exterior mirrors

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Front & rear crumple zones
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Collapsible tube crash technology
Dual front side-impact airbags
Dual front airbags w/occupant detector
Rear 3-point safety belts-inc: force limiters
Rear ISOFIX child seat attachment
Tire pressure monitoring system -inc: run-flat indicator

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless technology
Pre-wiring for Sirius satellite radio

Additional Features

cargo area
force limiters
lights on
Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff
door unlock
Front centre armrest w/lockable climate-controlled storage
Cupholders integrated in front centre console & rear armrest
Car/key memory
Front & rear advanced head protection curtain airbag system (AHPS)
Dual front illuminated sunvisor mirrors
comfort open/close
Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
auto air recirculation
solar sensor
iDrive system -inc: 7 high-resolution display
w/outer positions adjustable
Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap
fuel consumption & range
residual heat & max A/C functions
Front 3-point safety belts-inc: pyrotechnical tensioning system
Interior lighting -inc: front foot wells
(8) programmable memory keys
Instrumentation -inc: black panel technology
check control vehicle monitoring system w/condition based service
Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: micro filter
3.0L DOHC DI 24-valve I6 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
403-402-2015

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2011 BMW 5 Series