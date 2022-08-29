2011 BMW 5 Series

$9,000 + taxes & licensing 1 8 1 , 1 0 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9108379

9108379 Stock #: 49455

49455 VIN: WBAFU7C52BC778930

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 49455

Mileage 181,107 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.