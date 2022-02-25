Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 BMW 7 Series

121,873 KM

Details Description

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2011 BMW 7 Series

2011 BMW 7 Series

750i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW 7 Series

750i xDrive

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8368014
  2. 8368014
  3. 8368014
  4. 8368014
  5. 8368014
  6. 8368014
  7. 8368014
  8. 8368014
  9. 8368014
  10. 8368014
  11. 8368014
  12. 8368014
  13. 8368014
  14. 8368014
  15. 8368014
  16. 8368014
  17. 8368014
  18. 8368014
  19. 8368014
  20. 8368014
  21. 8368014
  22. 8368014
  23. 8368014
  24. 8368014
  25. 8368014
  26. 8368014
  27. 8368014
  28. 8368014
  29. 8368014
  30. 8368014
  31. 8368014
  32. 8368014
  33. 8368014
  34. 8368014
  35. 8368014
  36. 8368014
  37. 8368014
Contact Seller

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

121,873KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8368014
  • Stock #: 33216
  • VIN: WBAKC6C5XBC394731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 33216
  • Mileage 121,873 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MARCH 29.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 33216 - LOT #: 618 - RESERVE PRICE: $19,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2012 Coachmen Freedo...
 999,999 KM
$16,000 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Edge SEL
 220,856 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 175,122 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory