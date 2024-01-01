Menu
2011 BMW X3

147,868 KM

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW X3

XDRIVE35I | RED LEATHER | CARPLAY | MOONROOF | YEAR END BLOWOUT!

2011 BMW X3

XDRIVE35I | RED LEATHER | CARPLAY | MOONROOF | YEAR END BLOWOUT!

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,868KM
VIN 5UXWX7C57BL735371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,868 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.CGET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!- INSTANT APPROVALS!!- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGECALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!AMVIC LICENSED DEALEROnce we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Compact Spare Tire
Body-colour door handles
Front fog lights
Rear roof spoiler
Adaptive brake lights
heated washer jets
White turn signal indicator lenses
Black side window frame trim

Power Options

HEATED PWR EXTERIOR MIRRORS

Safety

Front/rear crumple zones
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Front side-impact airbags
hill descent control (HDC)
Tire pressure warning (TPW)
Front safety belt pyrotechnical tensioning system
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Rollover Sensor
Collapsible tube crash technology
All-position 3-point safety belts
Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector
Safety belt force limiters
Front/rear AHPS head curtain airbag system

Mechanical

Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
Integral 4-link rear suspension
xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes -inc: brake energy regeneration

Interior

Tilt/telescopic steering column
Pwr windows w/anti-trap & comfort open/close
Cruise control integrated in steering wheel
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
Check control vehicle monitoring system
4-function on-board computer
Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & slide covers
Locking illuminated glovebox

Seating

Rear 60/40 split-folding seat w/(3) headrests (outboard adjustable)

Media / Nav / Comm

4-channel FM diversity antenna system
Sirius satellite radio pre-wiring

Additional Features

USB AUDIO INTEGRATION
RDS
lights on
automatic differential brake (ADB-X)
trailer stability control
Tool kit in luggage compartment
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor
Tailgate w/low-loading sill
door unlock
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Body-colour bumpers w/black inserts
Front/rear centre armrests w/storage
Service interval display w/km-to-service readout
Dynamic traction control (DTC)
Front chrome grille w/aluminum matte kidney bars
Cup holders integrated in front/rear centre console
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Valvetronic
Servotronic vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr steering
Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
Automatic xenon headlights w/LED corona rings
Twin stainless-steel exhaust tips w/chrome finish
auto air recirculation
Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: dynamic brake control (DBC)
solar sensor
Automatic air conditioning -inc: micro filter
Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover -inc: lashing eyes
(4) fixing elements
IDrive system w/6.5 display
Anti-theft AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3 capability
auxiliary audio input in armrest storage
3.0L DOHC 24-valve 300-HP TwinPower turbo I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
(12) speakers w/(2) subwoofers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2011 BMW X3