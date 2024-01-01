2011 BMW X5

Menu
Stock #: 97220 
Lot #: 479 
Reserve Price: $7,900 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. 
 *NEEDS VALVETRONIC MOTOR* 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

Used
144,296KM
VIN 5UXZV4C52BL741791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 97220
  • Mileage 144,296 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday November 13.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 97220
Lot #: 479
Reserve Price: $7,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
*NEEDS VALVETRONIC MOTOR*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

