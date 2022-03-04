Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 BMW X5

167,674 KM

Details Description Features

$16,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

Contact Seller
2011 BMW X5

2011 BMW X5

35d DIESEL NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANOROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW X5

35d DIESEL NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANOROOF

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 8496576
  2. 8496576
  3. 8496576
  4. 8496576
  5. 8496576
  6. 8496576
  7. 8496576
  8. 8496576
  9. 8496576
  10. 8496576
  11. 8496576
  12. 8496576
  13. 8496576
  14. 8496576
  15. 8496576
  16. 8496576
  17. 8496576
  18. 8496576
  19. 8496576
  20. 8496576
  21. 8496576
Contact Seller

$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

167,674KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8496576
  • Stock #: 655320
  • VIN: 5UXZW0C57BL655320

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 167,674 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 BMW X5 35D DIESEL WITH 167674 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag,CD Player,ABS,Traction Control,Premium Sound System,Cruise Control,MP3 Player,Automatic Headlights,Tire Pressure Monitor,Passenger Air Bag,Power Steering,Fog Lamps,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Front Side Air Bag,Keyless Entry,Heated Mirrors...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2015 Jeep Compass LI...
 136,640 KM
$16,988 + tax & lic
2015 Audi Q7 3.0T NA...
 70,989 KM
$34,988 + tax & lic
2016 BMW X6 M X6M NA...
 44,994 KM
$64,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory