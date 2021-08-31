2011 Buick Enclave

Menu
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7798785
  • Stock #: FL-0045
  • VIN: 5GAKVCED2BJ234291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FL-0045
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance or Lease at $105/Weekly with Zero Down payment and Sale price of $14,995 O.A.C.

Finance & Lease Auto Calgary. 

Alberta's top Auto Loan and Leasing location. Guranteed Approval. Good Credit, Bad Credit or No Credit Approved. Apply and same-day approval on new and used inventory. 

Car Warranty Available!

Apply Online at: https://www.financeandleaseauto.ca/finance

Visit us: 4115 Macleod Trail, Calgary, Alberta Canada, T2G 2R6

 

Call Us: 1(587) 391 - 7757

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

