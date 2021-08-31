2011 Buick Enclave

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7798785

Stock #: FL-0045

VIN: 5GAKVCED2BJ234291

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # FL-0045

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Rear Seat Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection

