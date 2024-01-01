Menu
Come see this 2011 Buick Regal CXL w/1SD. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.4L/147 engine will keep you going. This Buick Regal has the following options: ENGINE, 2.4 LITRE, DI, L4, DOHC, VVT, ALUMINUM, XM Satellite Radio, Features 130 Channels Including Commercial-Free Music as well as the Best News, Sports, Talk, Comedy and More. Digital Quality Sound With Coast-to-Coast Signal Coverage. Includes 3 Trial Months Beyond Which Service Fees Apply, Wiper System, Variable Intermittent, Flat Blade, Wheels, 18 x 8 Aluminum, 13 Spokes, Vehicle Theft Deterrent, Electronic Immobilizer, USB iPod/MP3 and Mass Storage Device Input Jack - Located in Console, Trunk Entrapment Release Handle, Internal Manual, Transmission, 6-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift Control, Traction Control, Full Function Traction System and ABS, and Tires, P235/50R18 - 18 All Season Blackwall.

2011 Buick Regal

208,361 KM

Details

2011 Buick Regal

CXL w/1SD

2011 Buick Regal

CXL w/1SD

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

208,361KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Gray MetallicGranite Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour REGAL: Ebony Leather/ LACROSSE: Cocoa Cashmere ClothREGAL: Ebony Leather/ LACROSSE: Cocoa Cashmere C
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,361 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2011 Buick Regal CXL w/1SD. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.4L/147 engine will keep you going. This Buick Regal has the following options: ENGINE, 2.4 LITRE, DI, L4, DOHC, VVT, ALUMINUM, XM Satellite Radio, Features 130 Channels Including Commercial-Free Music as well as the Best News, Sports, Talk, Comedy and More. Digital Quality Sound With Coast-to-Coast Signal Coverage. Includes 3 Trial Months Beyond Which Service Fees Apply, Wiper System, Variable Intermittent, Flat Blade, Wheels, 18" x 8" Aluminum, 13 Spokes, Vehicle Theft Deterrent, Electronic Immobilizer, USB iPod/MP3 and Mass Storage Device Input Jack - Located in Console, Trunk Entrapment Release Handle, Internal Manual, Transmission, 6-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift Control, Traction Control, Full Function Traction System and ABS, and Tires, P235/50R18 - 18" All Season Blackwall.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 2.4 LITRE DI L4 DOHC VVT ALUMINUM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2011 Buick Regal