2011 Buick Regal
Location
Fagan Family Automotive
1122 40 Ave NE #130, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-437-6026
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,262 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival - CXL-T!
**For Sale: 2011 Buick Regal CXL-T w/1SL Package - 172,262 km**
Discover luxury and performance in this well-maintained 2011 Buick Regal CXL-T with the premium 1SL package. This sleek sedan offers a smooth ride, precise handling, and a turbocharged engine that delivers both power and efficiency.
**Key Features:**
- **Mileage:** 172,262 km
- **Engine:** 2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder
- **Transmission:** 6-speed automatic with manual shift mode
- **Luxury Package:** Includes premium leather seating, heated front seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel
- **Technology:** Equipped with a premium sound system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a navigation system
- **Safety:** Features like ABS brakes, stability control, and front/side airbags ensure peace of mind on the road
This Buick Regal has been well cared for and is ready for its next owner. Whether you're commuting to work or heading out on a road trip, this Regal offers a perfect blend of comfort and performance.
**Location:** Available now at Fagan Family Automotive, Calgary, Alberta.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity. Contact us at www.faganauto.ca to schedule an appointment. Please note an appointment is required to view any vehicle.
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
Vehicle Features
403-437-6026