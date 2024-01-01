Menu
**For Sale: 2011 Buick Regal CXL-T w/1SL Package - 172,262 km**

 

Discover luxury and performance in this well-maintained 2011 Buick Regal CXL-T with the premium 1SL package. This sleek sedan offers a smooth ride, precise handling, and a turbocharged engine that delivers both power and efficiency.

 

**Key Features:**

- **Mileage:** 172,262 km

- **Engine:** 2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder

- **Transmission:** 6-speed automatic with manual shift mode

- **Luxury Package:** Includes premium leather seating, heated front seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel

- **Technology:** Equipped with a premium sound system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a navigation system

- **Safety:** Features like ABS brakes, stability control, and front/side airbags ensure peace of mind on the road

 

This Buick Regal has been well cared for and is ready for its next owner. Whether youre commuting to work or heading out on a road trip, this Regal offers a perfect blend of comfort and performance.

 

**Location:** Available now at Fagan Family Automotive, Calgary, Alberta.

 

Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity. Contact us at www.faganauto.ca to schedule an appointment. Please note an appointment is required to view any vehicle. 

 

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

2011 Buick Regal

172,262 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Buick Regal

2011 Buick Regal

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #130, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-6026

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,262KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G4GY5GV4B9193201

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,262 KM

New arrival - CXL-T!

**For Sale: 2011 Buick Regal CXL-T w/1SL Package - 172,262 km**

 

Discover luxury and performance in this well-maintained 2011 Buick Regal CXL-T with the premium 1SL package. This sleek sedan offers a smooth ride, precise handling, and a turbocharged engine that delivers both power and efficiency.

 

**Key Features:**

- **Mileage:** 172,262 km

- **Engine:** 2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder

- **Transmission:** 6-speed automatic with manual shift mode

- **Luxury Package:** Includes premium leather seating, heated front seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel

- **Technology:** Equipped with a premium sound system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a navigation system

- **Safety:** Features like ABS brakes, stability control, and front/side airbags ensure peace of mind on the road

 

This Buick Regal has been well cared for and is ready for its next owner. Whether you're commuting to work or heading out on a road trip, this Regal offers a perfect blend of comfort and performance.

 

**Location:** Available now at Fagan Family Automotive, Calgary, Alberta.

 

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity. Contact us at www.faganauto.ca to schedule an appointment. Please note an appointment is required to view any vehicle. 

 

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Fagan Family Automotive

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #130, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-6026

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fagan Family Automotive

403-437-6026

2011 Buick Regal