2011 Chevrolet Camaro

120,000 KM

Details

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Car Zone

403-248-0245

2dr Cpe 2LS

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

120,000KM
Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9547804
  Stock #: 201198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT V6 has 120,000 kms from new. It is getting freshly inspectead and ready as summer is just around the corner. Call Carzone for complete details. Open 6 days a week, Sundays by appointment only. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, UP TO $10000 CASH BACK, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome at Car Zone. Visit carzonecalgary Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call Carzone anytime to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY. We are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at carzonecalgary Phone Car Zone and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

