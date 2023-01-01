$14,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-248-0245
2011 Chevrolet Camaro
2dr Cpe 2LS
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
$14,990
- Listing ID: 9547804
- Stock #: 201198
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT V6 has 120,000 kms from new. It is getting freshly inspectead and ready as summer is just around the corner. Call Carzone for complete details. Open 6 days a week, Sundays by appointment only. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, UP TO $10000 CASH BACK, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome at Car Zone. Visit carzonecalgary Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call Carzone anytime to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY. We are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at carzonecalgary Phone Car Zone and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
