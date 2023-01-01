Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Stampede Auto

403-888-8174

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Location

Stampede Auto

2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2

403-888-8174

  1. 10116951
  2. 10116951
  3. 10116951
  4. 10116951
  5. 10116951
  6. 10116951
  7. 10116951
  8. 10116951
  9. 10116951
  10. 10116951
  11. 10116951
  12. 10116951
  13. 10116951
  14. 10116951
  15. 10116951
  16. 10116951
  17. 10116951
  18. 10116951
  19. 10116951
  20. 10116951
  21. 10116951
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10116951
  • Stock #: 260247
  • VIN: 1G1PB5SH0B7260247

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT US TODAY 403-888-8174 ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY INSPECTED WITH CARFAX VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT https://stampedeauto.com/

REFERRAL PROGRAM: REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN UP TO $1000 CASH BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM - STAMPEDE AUTO GETS EVERYONE APPROVED. CALL 403-888-8174 TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
ENGINE 1.8L 4 CYL MFI DOHC (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stampede Auto

2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Honda Accord Cp...
 252,000 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic

Email Stampede Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stampede Auto

Stampede Auto

2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2

Call Dealer

403-888-XXXX

(click to show)

403-888-8174

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory