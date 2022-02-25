Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

146,175 KM

Details Description

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8445747
  2. 8445747
  3. 8445747
  4. 8445747
  5. 8445747
  6. 8445747
  7. 8445747
  8. 8445747
  9. 8445747
  10. 8445747
  11. 8445747
  12. 8445747
  13. 8445747
  14. 8445747
  15. 8445747
  16. 8445747
  17. 8445747
  18. 8445747
  19. 8445747
  20. 8445747
  21. 8445747
  22. 8445747
  23. 8445747
  24. 8445747
  25. 8445747
  26. 8445747
  27. 8445747
  28. 8445747
  29. 8445747
  30. 8445747
  31. 8445747
  32. 8445747
  33. 8445747
  34. 8445747
  35. 8445747
  36. 8445747
  37. 8445747
  38. 8445747
  39. 8445747
  40. 8445747
  41. 8445747
Contact Seller

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

146,175KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8445747
  • Stock #: 34507
  • VIN: 1G1PF5S93B7205871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34507
  • Mileage 146,175 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY APRIL 12.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 34507 - LOT #: 644 - RESERVE PRICE: $6,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2012 Ford F-350 SD XLT
 194,032 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 234,963 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 XLT
 256,083 KM
$8,750 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory