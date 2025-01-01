$CALL+ GST
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 138,101 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 4.8L/293 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 4.8L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) (STD), Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system, Windows, rear, manual, Wheel trim, 432 mm (17") base painted steel, includes painted centre caps, Vinyl seat trim, Transmission, 4-speed automatic w/OD -inc: tow/haul mode (REQ: L20 Engine), Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench, Tires, P245/70R17 all-season BSW tires -inc: matching spare, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, and Sunshades, left/right hand padded, left hand with pocket, right hand with visor mirror. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
