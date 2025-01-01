Menu
Account
Sign In
Look at this 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 4.8L/293 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 4.8L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) (STD), Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system, Windows, rear, manual, Wheel trim, 432 mm (17) base painted steel, includes painted centre caps, Vinyl seat trim, Transmission, 4-speed automatic w/OD -inc: tow/haul mode (REQ: L20 Engine), Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench, Tires, P245/70R17 all-season BSW tires -inc: matching spare, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, and Sunshades, left/right hand padded, left hand with pocket, right hand with visor mirror. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

138,101 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Watch This Vehicle
12769130

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,101KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCPCPEA1BG379668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 138,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 4.8L/293 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 4.8L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) (STD), Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system, Windows, rear, manual, Wheel trim, 432 mm (17") base painted steel, includes painted centre caps, Vinyl seat trim, Transmission, 4-speed automatic w/OD -inc: tow/haul mode (REQ: L20 Engine), Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench, Tires, P245/70R17 all-season BSW tires -inc: matching spare, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, and Sunshades, left/right hand padded, left hand with pocket, right hand with visor mirror. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE 4.8L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT 138,101 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2021 GMC Canyon 4WD AT4 w/Cloth for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 GMC Canyon 4WD AT4 w/Cloth 57,329 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Custom for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Custom 91,484 KM $CALL + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500