Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Beautiful 24 FBS Forest River and Coachman are one of the most reliable Travel trailers out there.

FOR FULL INFO PLEASE VIST https://www.rvusa.com/rv-guide/2011-coachmen-catalina-travel-trailer-floorplan-24fbs-tr9421

LOW PAYMENTS AVAILABLE PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 403-903-4691.

Comfort Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.