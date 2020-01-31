Menu
2011 Coachmen CATALINA

TRAVEL TRAILER

2011 Coachmen CATALINA

TRAVEL TRAILER

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4674204
  • Stock #: RV1003
  • VIN: 5ZT2CANB3BA011456
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Travel Trailer

Beautiful 24 FBS Forest River and Coachman are one of the most reliable Travel trailers out there.


FOR FULL INFO PLEASE VIST https://www.rvusa.com/rv-guide/2011-coachmen-catalina-travel-trailer-floorplan-24fbs-tr9421


LOW PAYMENTS AVAILABLE PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 403-903-4691.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning

