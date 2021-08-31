2011 Dodge Caliber

- Listing ID: 7971731
-
Exterior Colour
Bright Silver Metallic
-
Interior Colour
Dark Slate Gray Interior
-
Body Style
Hatchback
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Variable / CVT
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
5
-
Mileage
99,329 KM
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pwr express open/close sunroof
2.0L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD)
CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSAXLE II -inc: tip start
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: (1) year service
DARK SLATE GRAY INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
24D CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.0L I4 engine continuously variable trans
PREMIUM SOUND GROUP -inc: (2) articulating liftgate speakers (9) Boston Acoustics speakers w/subwoofer MusicGate Power sound system
