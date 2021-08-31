Menu
2011 Dodge Caliber

99,329 KM

Details Description Features

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

SXT

SXT

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

99,329KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7971731
  • Stock #: 21374A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray Interior
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,329 KM

Vehicle Description

Mid-size, 4dr HB SXT, 1-Speed CVT, Gas I4 2.0L/122

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
SPEED CONTROL
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Pwr express open/close sunroof
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
2.0L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD)
CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSAXLE II -inc: tip start
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: (1) year service
DARK SLATE GRAY INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
24D CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.0L I4 engine continuously variable trans
PREMIUM SOUND GROUP -inc: (2) articulating liftgate speakers (9) Boston Acoustics speakers w/subwoofer MusicGate Power sound system

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

