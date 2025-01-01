Menu
Look at this 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8. Its Manual transmission and Gas V8 6.4L/392 engine will keep you going. This Dodge Challenger has the following options: PWR SUNROOF, P245/45ZR20 FRONT & P255/45ZR20 REAR PERFORMANCE TIRES, DEEP WATER BLUE PEARL, Visors w/illuminated mirrors, Vehicle info centre, Variable-intermittent wipers, Universal garage door opener, UConnect hands-free communication w/Bluetooth, Trunk lamp, and Traveler/mini trip computer.

2011 Dodge Challenger

57,319 KM

$CALL

+ GST
2011 Dodge Challenger

SRT8

12899501

2011 Dodge Challenger

SRT8

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ GST

Used
57,319KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2B3CJ7DJ5BH505019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Water Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray Interior
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,319 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8. Its Manual transmission and Gas V8 6.4L/392 engine will keep you going. This Dodge Challenger has the following options: PWR SUNROOF, P245/45ZR20 FRONT & P255/45ZR20 REAR PERFORMANCE TIRES, DEEP WATER BLUE PEARL, Visors w/illuminated mirrors, Vehicle info centre, Variable-intermittent wipers, Universal garage door opener, UConnect hands-free communication w/Bluetooth, Trunk lamp, and Traveler/mini trip computer. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Pwr sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

6-Speed Manual TREMEC Transmission
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
DEEP WATER BLUE PEARL
P245/45ZR20 FRONT & P255/45ZR20 REAR PERFORMANCE TIRES
21X SRT8 CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 6.4L V8 engine 6-speed man trans
20" X 9.0" ALUMINUM WHEELS
MOPAR INTERIOR APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: bright door sill guards car cover floor mats w/logo
SRT OPTION GROUP II -inc: (13) Kicker SRT high performance audio speakers 200-watt Kicker SRT subwoofer 322-watt kicker SRT amplifier
6.4L HEMI V8 SRT ENGINE
MEDIA CENTRE 430N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player 30GB hard drive w/4250 song capacity 6.5" touch screen GPS navigation SIRIUS satellite radio w/(1) year service
Requires Subscription
392 EDITION GROUP -inc: 20" x 9.0" aluminum wheels body-colour/accent colour grill bright exhaust tip dash plaque leather-trimmed seats w/stripes decal silver metal brush centre stack bezel
DARK SLATE GRAY INTERIOR LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATS W/STRIPES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ GST>

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2011 Dodge Challenger