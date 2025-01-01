$CALL+ GST
2011 Dodge Challenger
SRT8
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Water Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray Interior
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 57,319 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8. Its Manual transmission and Gas V8 6.4L/392 engine will keep you going. This Dodge Challenger has the following options: PWR SUNROOF, P245/45ZR20 FRONT & P255/45ZR20 REAR PERFORMANCE TIRES, DEEP WATER BLUE PEARL, Visors w/illuminated mirrors, Vehicle info centre, Variable-intermittent wipers, Universal garage door opener, UConnect hands-free communication w/Bluetooth, Trunk lamp, and Traveler/mini trip computer. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
+ GST>
403-256-4960