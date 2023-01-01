$26,990+ tax & licensing
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
403-561-2416
2011 Dodge Challenger
2011 Dodge Challenger
R/T MANUAL
7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
59,432KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9973664
- Stock #: B17145
- VIN: 2B3CJ5DT0BH557132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Toxic Orange
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Stock # B17145
- Mileage 59,432 KM
Vehicle Description
Performance, ride, and head-turning good looks! This 2 door, 5 passenger coupe still has fewer than 60,000 kilometers! Dodge prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a trip computer, air conditioning, and cruise control. Dodge made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine.
We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
*Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!
Vehicle Features
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Boston Acoustics Speakers
Seating
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Powertrain
Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580)
Exterior
Tires: P245/45R20 BSW AS Performance
Mechanical
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI VVT
Additional Features
276 Watt Amplifier
Monotone Paint Application
Quick Order Package 28J
Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3
Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad
