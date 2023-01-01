Menu
2011 Dodge Challenger

59,432 KM

$26,990

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

R/T MANUAL

R/T MANUAL

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

59,432KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9973664
  • Stock #: B17145
  • VIN: 2B3CJ5DT0BH557132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Toxic Orange
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,432 KM

Vehicle Description

Want to stretch your purchasing power? Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2011 Dodge Challenger!

Performance, ride, and head-turning good looks! This 2 door, 5 passenger coupe still has fewer than 60,000 kilometers! Dodge prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a trip computer, air conditioning, and cruise control. Dodge made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine.

We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

*Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Boston Acoustics Speakers

Seating

Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats

Powertrain

Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580)

Exterior

Tires: P245/45R20 BSW AS Performance

Mechanical

Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI VVT

Additional Features

276 Watt Amplifier
Monotone Paint Application
Quick Order Package 28J
Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3
Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad

