2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10108725
- Stock #: GTS8978
- VIN: 2D4RN5DG5BR708978
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,745 KM
Vehicle Description
- AMVIC Licensed Dealer
CARFAX: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=acu8Rh4uPHztNtckeKpgVA8GqB8QrYEI
Introducing the 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan: Unleash the Power of Versatility!
Looking for a reliable and versatile minivan that can handle all of life's adventures? Look no further than the 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan. With its spacious interior, powerful performance, and advanced features, this minivan is designed to cater to your every need.
Step inside the cabin and experience true comfort and convenience. The Grand Caravan boasts an expansive interior, offering ample seating for up to seven passengers and plenty of cargo space for all your belongings. Whether it's a family road trip or a weekend getaway with friends, everyone can enjoy the journey in this spacious and accommodating vehicle.
Under the hood, the 2011 Grand Caravan packs a punch. Equipped with a robust engine, it delivers impressive performance and effortless acceleration. Say goodbye to sluggish rides and embrace the thrill of the open road with this powerhouse of a minivan.
Safety is always a top priority, and the Dodge Grand Caravan excels in this area. With a range of advanced safety features, including stability control, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags, you can drive with confidence, knowing that you and your loved ones are protected every mile of the way.
The 2011 Grand Caravan is not just about practicality—it also comes loaded with modern amenities to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of power-sliding doors, a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. Stay connected, entertained, and in control wherever your journeys take you.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan, the epitome of versatility and reliability. Whether you're a busy parent, a frequent traveler, or simply someone who appreciates spaciousness and performance, this minivan will exceed your expectations. Visit our showroom today and embark on a new level of driving pleasure with the 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan!
GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH
GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN-HOUSE FINANCING!!GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSSOUTH.CA!!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. SUNDAY'S BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!
-INSTANT APPROVALS!!
-CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!
-UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!
-NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE
LOCATED @ 3020 Ogden Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 4N5All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!
Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to the customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold.
Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.6L
L/100Km City: 12.2
L/100Km Hwy: 7.9
Vehicle Features
