2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

143,745 KM

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

Crew

Location

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

143,745KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10108725
  • Stock #: GTS8978
  • VIN: 2D4RN5DG5BR708978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GTS8978
  • Mileage 143,745 KM

Vehicle Description

- AMVIC Licensed Dealer

CARFAX: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=acu8Rh4uPHztNtckeKpgVA8GqB8QrYEI

Introducing the 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan: Unleash the Power of Versatility!

Looking for a reliable and versatile minivan that can handle all of life's adventures? Look no further than the 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan. With its spacious interior, powerful performance, and advanced features, this minivan is designed to cater to your every need.

Step inside the cabin and experience true comfort and convenience. The Grand Caravan boasts an expansive interior, offering ample seating for up to seven passengers and plenty of cargo space for all your belongings. Whether it's a family road trip or a weekend getaway with friends, everyone can enjoy the journey in this spacious and accommodating vehicle.

Under the hood, the 2011 Grand Caravan packs a punch. Equipped with a robust engine, it delivers impressive performance and effortless acceleration. Say goodbye to sluggish rides and embrace the thrill of the open road with this powerhouse of a minivan.

Safety is always a top priority, and the Dodge Grand Caravan excels in this area. With a range of advanced safety features, including stability control, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags, you can drive with confidence, knowing that you and your loved ones are protected every mile of the way.

The 2011 Grand Caravan is not just about practicality—it also comes loaded with modern amenities to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of power-sliding doors, a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. Stay connected, entertained, and in control wherever your journeys take you.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan, the epitome of versatility and reliability. Whether you're a busy parent, a frequent traveler, or simply someone who appreciates spaciousness and performance, this minivan will exceed your expectations. Visit our showroom today and embark on a new level of driving pleasure with the 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan!

 

 587-432-3333


GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH

Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.6L
L/100Km City: 12.2
L/100Km Hwy: 7.9


Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

