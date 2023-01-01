2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

$5,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 9 , 9 9 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9813511

9813511 Stock #: 64224

64224 VIN: 2D4RN4DG2BR773815

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 64224

Mileage 199,993 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.