Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Dodge Journey

220,575 KM

Details Description

$3,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2011 Dodge Journey

2011 Dodge Journey

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8871356
  2. 8871356
  3. 8871356
  4. 8871356
  5. 8871356
  6. 8871356
  7. 8871356
  8. 8871356
  9. 8871356
  10. 8871356
  11. 8871356
  12. 8871356
  13. 8871356
  14. 8871356
  15. 8871356
  16. 8871356
  17. 8871356
  18. 8871356
  19. 8871356
  20. 8871356
  21. 8871356
  22. 8871356
  23. 8871356
  24. 8871356
  25. 8871356
  26. 8871356
  27. 8871356
  28. 8871356
  29. 8871356
  30. 8871356
  31. 8871356
  32. 8871356
  33. 8871356
  34. 8871356
  35. 8871356
  36. 8871356
  37. 8871356
  38. 8871356
  39. 8871356
  40. 8871356
  41. 8871356
  42. 8871356
  43. 8871356
  44. 8871356
  45. 8871356
  46. 8871356
  47. 8871356
  48. 8871356
  49. 8871356
  50. 8871356
Contact Seller

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

220,575KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8871356
  • Stock #: 43017
  • VIN: 3D4PH6FGXBT529060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43017
  • Mileage 220,575 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY AUGUST 2.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 43017 - LOT #: 594 - RESERVE PRICE: $3,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - OUT OF PROVINCE - QC: THIS VEHICLE HAS NOT PREVIOUSLY BEEN REGISTERED IN ALBERTA. THE PURCHASER MUST HAVE THE VEHICLE UNDERGO AND PASS AN OUT OF PROVINCE INSPECTION BEFORE IT CAN BE REGISTERED IN ALBERTA. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2019 Chevrolet Trax LS
 95,520 KM
$14,000 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 115,292 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Sentra SV
 41,246 KM
$18,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory