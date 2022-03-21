2011 Dodge Journey

$3,900 + taxes & licensing 2 2 0 , 5 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8871356

8871356 Stock #: 43017

43017 VIN: 3D4PH6FGXBT529060

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 43017

Mileage 220,575 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.