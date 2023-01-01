Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

232,258 KM

Details Description

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2011 Dodge Ram 1500

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10013319
  2. 10013319
  3. 10013319
  4. 10013319
  5. 10013319
  6. 10013319
  7. 10013319
  8. 10013319
  9. 10013319
  10. 10013319
  11. 10013319
  12. 10013319
  13. 10013319
  14. 10013319
  15. 10013319
  16. 10013319
  17. 10013319
  18. 10013319
  19. 10013319
  20. 10013319
  21. 10013319
  22. 10013319
  23. 10013319
  24. 10013319
  25. 10013319
  26. 10013319
  27. 10013319
  28. 10013319
  29. 10013319
  30. 10013319
  31. 10013319
  32. 10013319
  33. 10013319
Contact Seller

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
232,258KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10013319
  • Stock #: 68897
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GP6BS513932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 68897
  • Mileage 232,258 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JUNE 3.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 68897 - LOT #: 111 - RESERVE PRICE: $10,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 305,067 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic
2001 Chrysler Intrep...
 195,323 KM
$1,450 + tax & lic
2009 R-Vision Trail ...
 999,999 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory