2011 Dodge Ram 1500
2011 Dodge Ram 1500
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$1,600
+ taxes & licensing
Used
294,890KM
VIN 3D7JV1ET4BG615377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 62101
- Mileage 294,890 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday March 18.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 62101
Lot #: 747
Reserve Price: $1,600
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
**MOTOR NOISE**WHEEL BEARING NOISE** **HEATER INOPERABLE***TAILGATE MISSING*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
