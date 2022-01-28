2011 Dodge Ram 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 4 , 3 5 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8190315

8190315 Stock #: 29172

29172 VIN: 1D7RV1CT1BS653440

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 29172

Mileage 194,355 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.