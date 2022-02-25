Menu
2011 Dodge Ram 2500

292,659 KM

Details Description

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2011 Dodge Ram 2500

2011 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT

2011 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

292,659KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8440611
  • Stock #: 34480
  • VIN: 3D7TT2CT6BG598525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34480
  • Mileage 292,659 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY APRIL 12.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 34480 - LOT #: 531 - RESERVE PRICE: $7,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - *MISFIRE CYLINDER # 2 DUE TO LIFTER AND CAMSHAFT PROBLEM* - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

