2011 Dodge Ram 2500

$7,900 + taxes & licensing 2 9 2 , 6 5 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8440611

8440611 Stock #: 34480

34480 VIN: 3D7TT2CT6BG598525

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 34480

Mileage 292,659 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.