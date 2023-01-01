2011 Ford Edge

$4,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 3 0 , 4 7 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10397199

10397199 Stock #: 78478

78478 VIN: 2FMDK4JC8BBA03995

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 78478

Mileage 330,477 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.