Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 17.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 35710 <br/>Lot #: 729 <br/>Reserve Price: $3,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2011 Ford Edge

247,215 KM

Details Description

$3,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Edge

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Edge

SE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11699842
  2. 11699842
  3. 11699842
  4. 11699842
  5. 11699842
  6. 11699842
  7. 11699842
  8. 11699842
  9. 11699842
  10. 11699842
  11. 11699842
  12. 11699842
  13. 11699842
  14. 11699842
  15. 11699842
  16. 11699842
  17. 11699842
  18. 11699842
  19. 11699842
  20. 11699842
  21. 11699842
  22. 11699842
  23. 11699842
  24. 11699842
  25. 11699842
  26. 11699842
  27. 11699842
  28. 11699842
  29. 11699842
  30. 11699842
  31. 11699842
  32. 11699842
  33. 11699842
  34. 11699842
  35. 11699842
  36. 11699842
  37. 11699842
  38. 11699842
  39. 11699842
  40. 11699842
  41. 11699842
  42. 11699842
  43. 11699842
Contact Seller

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
247,215KM
VIN 2FMDK3GC2BBB28637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 35710
  • Mileage 247,215 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 17.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 35710
Lot #: 729
Reserve Price: $3,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2012 BMW 135i for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 BMW 135i 120,889 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit for sale in Calgary, AB
2007 Volkswagen Rabbit 178,955 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 214,681 KM $5,800 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Edge