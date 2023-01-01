Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Escape

240,988 KM

Details Description

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10615683
  2. 10615683
  3. 10615683
  4. 10615683
  5. 10615683
  6. 10615683
  7. 10615683
  8. 10615683
  9. 10615683
  10. 10615683
  11. 10615683
  12. 10615683
  13. 10615683
  14. 10615683
  15. 10615683
  16. 10615683
  17. 10615683
  18. 10615683
  19. 10615683
  20. 10615683
  21. 10615683
  22. 10615683
  23. 10615683
  24. 10615683
  25. 10615683
  26. 10615683
  27. 10615683
Contact Seller

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
240,988KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10615683
  • Stock #: 84697
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG7BKA94264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 84697
  • Mileage 240,988 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 7.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 84697 - LOT #: 677 - RESERVE PRICE: $4,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2008 Ford Escape Lim...
 214,634 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic
2009 Mitsubishi Outl...
 271,811 KM
$3,900 + tax & lic
2017 Acura RDX
110,107 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory