2011 Ford Escape

$4,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 0 , 9 8 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10615683

10615683 Stock #: 84697

84697 VIN: 1FMCU9DG7BKA94264

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 84697

Mileage 240,988 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.