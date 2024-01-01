Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 24.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 37890 <br/>Lot #: 765 <br/>Reserve Price: $1,800 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage. <br/>Salvage Status: This vehicle has been flagged a total loss. It cannot be registered until it undergoes and passes a salvage inspection. <br/> * SUSPENSION NOISE * <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2011 Ford Escape

217,301 KM

Details Description

$1,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11727297
  2. 11727297
  3. 11727297
  4. 11727297
  5. 11727297
  6. 11727297
  7. 11727297
  8. 11727297
  9. 11727297
  10. 11727297
  11. 11727297
  12. 11727297
  13. 11727297
  14. 11727297
  15. 11727297
  16. 11727297
  17. 11727297
  18. 11727297
  19. 11727297
  20. 11727297
  21. 11727297
  22. 11727297
  23. 11727297
  24. 11727297
  25. 11727297
  26. 11727297
  27. 11727297
  28. 11727297
  29. 11727297
  30. 11727297
  31. 11727297
  32. 11727297
  33. 11727297
  34. 11727297
  35. 11727297
  36. 11727297
  37. 11727297
  38. 11727297
  39. 11727297
  40. 11727297
  41. 11727297
  42. 11727297
  43. 11727297
  44. 11727297
  45. 11727297
  46. 11727297
  47. 11727297
  48. 11727297
  49. 11727297
  50. 11727297
Contact Seller

$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
217,301KM
VIN 1FMCU9DG6BKB62361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37890
  • Mileage 217,301 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 24.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 37890
Lot #: 765
Reserve Price: $1,800
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
Salvage Status: This vehicle has been flagged a total loss. It cannot be registered until it undergoes and passes a salvage inspection.
* SUSPENSION NOISE *
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2019 Buick Envision Essence for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Buick Envision Essence 122,961 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Nissan Rogue SL 71,000 KM $20,800 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Forte SX for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Kia Forte SX 154,857 KM $6,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape