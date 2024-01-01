Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 3.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 48034 <br/>Lot #: 716 <br/>Reserve Price: $6,400 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2011 Ford Escape

134,727 KM

Details Description

$6,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Escape

Watch This Vehicle
11977131

2011 Ford Escape

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11977131
  2. 11977131
  3. 11977131
  4. 11977131
  5. 11977131
  6. 11977131
  7. 11977131
  8. 11977131
  9. 11977131
  10. 11977131
  11. 11977131
  12. 11977131
  13. 11977131
  14. 11977131
  15. 11977131
  16. 11977131
  17. 11977131
  18. 11977131
  19. 11977131
  20. 11977131
  21. 11977131
  22. 11977131
  23. 11977131
  24. 11977131
  25. 11977131
  26. 11977131
  27. 11977131
  28. 11977131
  29. 11977131
  30. 11977131
  31. 11977131
  32. 11977131
  33. 11977131
  34. 11977131
Contact Seller

$6,400

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,727KM
VIN 1FMCU9D77BKC55390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 48034
  • Mileage 134,727 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 3.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 48034
Lot #: 716
Reserve Price: $6,400
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 for sale in Calgary, AB
1999 Dodge Ram 2500 188,059 KM $4,950 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Volvo XC60 T6 for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Volvo XC60 T6 172,428 KM $4,950 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Ford Explorer LIMITED 186,141 KM $8,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,400

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape