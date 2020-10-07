Menu
2011 Ford Escape

288,476 KM

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

XLT

XLT

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

288,476KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5900499
  • Stock #: 0075
  • VIN: 1fmcu9d77bka77352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 288,476 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford Escape XLT 2.5L 4WD 

228,476 KM

$4000.00

Stock # 0075
Active Status

 

 Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.

 

Carfax :https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=ONhxSQEBAuW2wozPvdajDyRW1gKlrG%2bw

Call or get in touch on Facebook for more detail

 (403) 612-8289

 (403) 248-4881

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

