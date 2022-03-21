Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford ESCAPE XLT V6

148,735 KM

Details Description

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2011 Ford ESCAPE XLT V6

2011 Ford ESCAPE XLT V6

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford ESCAPE XLT V6

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8665829
  2. 8665829
  3. 8665829
  4. 8665829
  5. 8665829
  6. 8665829
  7. 8665829
  8. 8665829
  9. 8665829
  10. 8665829
  11. 8665829
  12. 8665829
  13. 8665829
  14. 8665829
  15. 8665829
  16. 8665829
  17. 8665829
  18. 8665829
  19. 8665829
  20. 8665829
  21. 8665829
  22. 8665829
  23. 8665829
  24. 8665829
  25. 8665829
  26. 8665829
  27. 8665829
  28. 8665829
  29. 8665829
  30. 8665829
  31. 8665829
  32. 8665829
  33. 8665829
  34. 8665829
  35. 8665829
  36. 8665829
  37. 8665829
  38. 8665829
  39. 8665829
  40. 8665829
  41. 8665829
  42. 8665829
  43. 8665829
Contact Seller

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

148,735KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8665829
  • Stock #: 39007
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG3BKB07446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39007
  • Mileage 148,735 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JUNE 7.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 39007 - LOT #: 637DT - RESERVE PRICE: $3,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - DEALERSHIP TRADE-IN: UNIT WAS TRADED IN AND IS BEING SOLD ON BEHALF OF A FRANCHISE DEALERSHIP. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2007 Mazda CX-7
207,389 KM
$3,450 + tax & lic
1997 Chevrolet Malibu
90,678 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Forester...
 131,343 KM
$18,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory