2011 Ford F-150

$19,988

+ Tax & Licensing

2011 Ford F-150

212,346 KM

$10,988

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 145" XLT| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

12161928

2011 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 145" XLT| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
212,346KM
VIN 1FTFW1EF5BFB26981

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,346 KM

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
4-wheel drive
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
2-ton jack
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Front Coil Springs
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
78-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
Intelligent oil life monitor

CARGO LAMP
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp

Speed Control
glove box
Colour-coordinated carpet
Delayed accessory pwr
outside temp display
Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Seatback map pockets
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Rear grab handles
Front/rear aux pwr point
Front grab handles
Front/rear dome lamps
Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Dual note horn
Side-impact airbags
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
3-point seat belts in all rear positions
Autolock features for child safety seats
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags

engine coolant temp

Oil pressure
voltmeter
odometer
fuel gauge
Belt-Minder w/audio mute
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
obsidian vanes
3-point centre lap belt
Front seat belts -inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
