This 2011 Ford F-150 SuperCrew gives you that unstoppable, king-of-the-road confidence the second you climb in like youre driving something that matches your energy and your drive. Its the kind of truck that makes every day feel bigger, bolder, and a whole lot more yours.

All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas
In-house financing available (O.A.C.)
Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals
Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues)
Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage
Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.)

Open 7 days: MonThu 107, FriSat 106, Sun 103
Location: 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental)
Contact: 403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca
Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included
AMVIC licensed dealer
Price based on vehicle only (aftermarket, fees & GST extra)

2011 Ford F-150

228,535 KM

$10,988

+ GST
2011 Ford F-150

|DEMO SALE!

13317920

2011 Ford F-150

|DEMO SALE!

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$10,988

+ GST

Used
228,535KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET5BFC67877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 228,535 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2011 Ford F-150 SuperCrew gives you that unstoppable, king-of-the-road confidence the second you climb in like youre driving something that matches your energy and your drive. Its the kind of truck that makes every day feel bigger, bolder, and a whole lot more yours.



  • All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas
  • In-house financing available (O.A.C.)
  • Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals
  • Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues)
  • Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage
  • Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.)

Open 7 days: MonThu 107, FriSat 106, Sun 103
Location: 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental)
Contact: 403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca
Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included
AMVIC licensed dealer
Price based on vehicle only (aftermarket, fees & GST extra)



Vehicle Features

Additional Features

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
403-402-2015

$10,988

+ GST>

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2011 Ford F-150