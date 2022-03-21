Menu
2011 Ford Fusion

227,765 KM

$3,700

+ tax & licensing
$3,700

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2011 Ford Fusion

2011 Ford Fusion

SEL

2011 Ford Fusion

SEL

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$3,700

+ taxes & licensing

227,765KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8779304
  • Stock #: 40947
  • VIN: 3FAHP0CGXBR253603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40947
  • Mileage 227,765 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JULY 5.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 40947 - LOT #: 594 - RESERVE PRICE: $3,700 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2008 Saturn Astra XR
 133,713 KM
$5,450 + tax & lic
2008 Jeep Grand Cher...
 296,891 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Odyssey
229,974 KM
$5,700 + tax & lic

