Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Fusion

195,736 KM

Details Description

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Fusion

2011 Ford Fusion

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Fusion

SEL

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9407149
  2. 9407149
  3. 9407149
  4. 9407149
  5. 9407149
  6. 9407149
  7. 9407149
  8. 9407149
  9. 9407149
  10. 9407149
  11. 9407149
  12. 9407149
  13. 9407149
  14. 9407149
  15. 9407149
  16. 9407149
  17. 9407149
  18. 9407149
  19. 9407149
  20. 9407149
  21. 9407149
  22. 9407149
  23. 9407149
  24. 9407149
  25. 9407149
  26. 9407149
  27. 9407149
  28. 9407149
Contact Seller

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

195,736KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9407149
  • Stock #: 55696
  • VIN: 3FAHP0JG9BR181490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55696
  • Mileage 195,736 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY DECEMBER 20.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 55696 - LOT #: 701 - RESERVE PRICE: $4,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - * STIFF POWER STEERING * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2017 Ford F-250 SD XLT
 149,591 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 Acura MDX Touring
 111,864 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2002 Suzuki Aerio
299,229 KM
$1,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory