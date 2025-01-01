$8,000+ GST
2011 Ford Transit Connect
XLT
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
$8,000
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 144,130 KM
Vehicle Description
💥 2011 Ford Transit Connect – 2.0L 4-Cyl FWD 💥
🚐 Reliable • Efficient • Perfect Work or Delivery Van
📏 Mileage: 144,130 KM
💰 Price: $8,000 + GST
🆔 Stock #: 0560
🏷 Rebuilt Title – Fully Inspected & Ready for Registration
🔥 Features & Highlights:
✅ 2.0L 4-cylinder engine – excellent fuel efficiency
✅ Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
✅ Automatic transmission
✅ Dual sliding side doors for easy access
✅ Large cargo space – ideal for work, delivery, or trades
✅ Power windows & power locks
✅ Air conditioning & heater
✅ Runs and drives excellent
📋 Comes With:
✅ Mechanical Fitness Assessment (Certified Mechanic)
✅ Insurance Inspection
✅ FREE Carfax Report
📞 Call or Text: (403) 818-0567
🌐 More Info: jjautosalescalgary.ca
💨 Perfect for small businesses or delivery drivers — dependable, fuel-efficient, and work-ready!
🔥 Message us today to schedule a test drive!
Vehicle Features
