Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=257 data-end=370>💥 <strong data-start=260 data-end=306>2011 Ford Transit Connect – 2.0L 4-Cyl FWD</strong> 💥<br data-start=309 data-end=312 />🚐 <strong data-start=315 data-end=370>Reliable • Efficient • Perfect Work or Delivery Van</strong></p><p data-start=372 data-end=516>📏 <strong data-start=375 data-end=387>Mileage:</strong> 144,130 KM<br data-start=398 data-end=401 />💰 <strong data-start=404 data-end=414>Price:</strong> $8,000 + GST<br data-start=427 data-end=430 />🆔 <strong data-start=433 data-end=445>Stock #:</strong> 0560<br data-start=450 data-end=453 />🏷 <strong data-start=456 data-end=516>Rebuilt Title – Fully Inspected & Ready for Registration</strong></p><hr data-start=518 data-end=521 /><p data-start=523 data-end=966>🔥 <strong data-start=526 data-end=552>Features & Highlights:</strong><br data-start=552 data-end=555 />✅ <strong data-start=557 data-end=583>2.0L 4-cylinder engine</strong> – excellent fuel efficiency<br data-start=611 data-end=614 />✅ <strong data-start=616 data-end=643>Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)</strong><br data-start=643 data-end=646 />✅ <strong data-start=648 data-end=674>Automatic transmission</strong><br data-start=674 data-end=677 />✅ <strong data-start=679 data-end=706>Dual sliding side doors</strong> for easy access<br data-start=722 data-end=725 />✅ <strong data-start=727 data-end=748>Large cargo space</strong> – ideal for work, delivery, or trades<br data-start=786 data-end=789 />✅ <strong data-start=791 data-end=822>Power windows & power locks</strong><br data-start=822 data-end=825 />✅ <strong data-start=827 data-end=856>Air conditioning & heater</strong><br data-start=932 data-end=935 />✅ <strong data-start=937 data-end=966>Runs and drives excellent</strong></p><hr data-start=968 data-end=971 /><p data-start=973 data-end=1100>📋 <strong data-start=976 data-end=991>Comes With:</strong><br data-start=991 data-end=994 />✅ Mechanical Fitness Assessment (Certified Mechanic)<br data-start=1046 data-end=1049 />✅ Insurance Inspection<br data-start=1071 data-end=1074 />✅ <strong data-start=1076 data-end=1098>FREE Carfax Report</strong></p><p data-start=1102 data-end=1214>📞 <strong data-start=1105 data-end=1122>Call or Text:</strong> (403) 818-0567<br data-start=1137 data-end=1140 />🌐 <strong data-start=1143 data-end=1157>More Info:</strong> <a class=decorated-link href=https://jjautosalescalgary.ca target=_new rel=noopener data-start=1158 data-end=1212>jjautosalescalgary.ca</a></p><p> </p><p data-start=1216 data-end=1369>💨 <strong data-start=1219 data-end=1317>Perfect for small businesses or delivery drivers — dependable, fuel-efficient, and work-ready!</strong><br data-start=1317 data-end=1320 />🔥 <strong data-start=1323 data-end=1369>Message us today to schedule a test drive!</strong></p>

2011 Ford Transit Connect

144,130 KM

Details Description Features

$8,000

+ GST
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
13174586

2011 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

  1. 1763072883
  2. 1763072883
  3. 1763072884
  4. 1763072881
  5. 1763072881
  6. 1763072883
  7. 1763072882
  8. 1763072882
  9. 1763072882
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$8,000

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,130KM
Excellent Condition
VIN NM0LS7BN0BT050968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 144,130 KM

Vehicle Description

💥 2011 Ford Transit Connect – 2.0L 4-Cyl FWD 💥
🚐 Reliable • Efficient • Perfect Work or Delivery Van

📏 Mileage: 144,130 KM
💰 Price: $8,000 + GST
🆔 Stock #: 0560
🏷 Rebuilt Title – Fully Inspected & Ready for Registration

🔥 Features & Highlights:
✅ 2.0L 4-cylinder engine – excellent fuel efficiency
✅ Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
✅ Automatic transmission
✅ Dual sliding side doors for easy access
✅ Large cargo space – ideal for work, delivery, or trades
✅ Power windows & power locks
✅ Air conditioning & heater
✅ Runs and drives excellent

📋 Comes With:
✅ Mechanical Fitness Assessment (Certified Mechanic)
✅ Insurance Inspection
✅ FREE Carfax Report

📞 Call or Text: (403) 818-0567
🌐 More Info: jjautosalescalgary.ca

 

💨 Perfect for small businesses or delivery drivers — dependable, fuel-efficient, and work-ready!
🔥 Message us today to schedule a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 245,505 KM $7,000 + GST
Used 1998 GMC Safari Ext 111
1998 GMC Safari Ext 111" WB RWD 209,406 KM $2,100 + GST
Used 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport for sale in Calgary, AB
2006 Jeep Liberty Sport 234,323 KM $2,800 + GST

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,000

+ GST>

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2011 Ford Transit Connect