$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stealth Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour NA
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 181,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 has the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management, Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system, Windows, rear, power, Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver express down, Wheel trim, 432 mm (17") chrome appearance -inc: chrome centre caps, Transmission, 4-speed automatic w/OD -inc: tow/haul mode (REQ: L20 Engine), Transfer case, electronic AutoTrac with rotary dial controls, Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench, Tires, P265/70R17 all-season BSW tires -inc: matching spare (REQ: Z85 Suspension Pkg), and Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Exterior
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960