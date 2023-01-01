Menu
Come see this 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 has the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management, Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system, Windows, rear, power, Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver express down, Wheel trim, 432 mm (17) chrome appearance -inc: chrome centre caps, Transmission, 4-speed automatic w/OD -inc: tow/haul mode (REQ: L20 Engine), Transfer case, electronic AutoTrac with rotary dial controls, Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench, Tires, P265/70R17 all-season BSW tires -inc: matching spare (REQ: Z85 Suspension Pkg), and Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

181,123 KM

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

181,123KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour NA
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 181,123 KM

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management
Requires Subscription

2011 GMC Sierra 1500