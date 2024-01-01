$18,900+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5 SLE/Blue tooth/
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5 SLE/Blue tooth/
Location
Bonnybrook Auto Sales
244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7
403-261-5892
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,797 KM
Vehicle Description
Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2011 GMC SIERRA SLE CREWCAB 4x4 (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including 4 Wheel Drive Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Remote Car Starter Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows./Air /Tilt /Cruise/ Am/Fm Cd. player Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 6 Month warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Seating
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bonnybrook Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Bonnybrook Auto Sales
Bonnybrook Auto Sales
Call Dealer
403-261-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
403-261-5892