Menu
Account
Sign In
Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2011 GMC SIERRA SLE CREWCAB 4x4 (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including 4 Wheel Drive Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Remote Car Starter Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows./Air /Tilt /Cruise/ Am/Fm Cd. player Smooth ride at a great price thats ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 6 Month warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, thats why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

101,797 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5 SLE/Blue tooth/

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5 SLE/Blue tooth/

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

  1. 11038916
  2. 11038916
  3. 11038916
  4. 11038916
  5. 11038916
  6. 11038916
  7. 11038916
  8. 11038916
  9. 11038916
  10. 11038916
  11. 11038916
  12. 11038916
  13. 11038916
  14. 11038916
  15. 11038916
  16. 11038916
  17. 11038916
  18. 11038916
  19. 11038916
  20. 11038916
Contact Seller

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
101,797KM
Used
VIN 3GTP2VE35BG354037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,797 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2011 GMC SIERRA SLE CREWCAB 4x4 (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including 4 Wheel Drive Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Remote Car Starter Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows./Air /Tilt /Cruise/ Am/Fm Cd. player Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 6 Month warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Power Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5 SLE/Blue tooth/ for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5 SLE/Blue tooth/ 101,797 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Highlander 4WD 4dr SE/Leather/Sunroof/Rearview Camera/ for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Toyota Highlander 4WD 4dr SE/Leather/Sunroof/Rearview Camera/ 228,834 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Premium/Leather/Bluetooth/Rearview Camera for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Premium/Leather/Bluetooth/Rearview Camera 166,163 KM $18,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bonnybrook Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

Call Dealer

403-261-XXXX

(click to show)

403-261-5892

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Sierra 1500