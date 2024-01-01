Menu
Need a vehicle that has style? Look at our Pre-Owned 2011 GMC TERRAIN SLE-2 AWD (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including: All wheel drive system, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Mirrors, Power Locks,Factory Car Starter Power Windows./Air /Tilt /Cruise/ comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price thats ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, thats why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles. We have very competitive finance rates.

117,775 KM

$9,900

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$9,900

Used
117,775KM
VIN 2CTFLTE51B6357029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GOLD MIST METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style? Look at our Pre-Owned 2011 GMC TERRAIN SLE-2 AWD (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including: All wheel drive system, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Mirrors, Power Locks,Factory Car Starter Power Windows./Air /Tilt /Cruise/ comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles. We have very competitive finance rates.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

