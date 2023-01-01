2011 Honda Accord Crosstour

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 7 , 8 8 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9792241

9792241 Stock #: GTW0054

GTW0054 VIN: 5J6TF2H54BL800559

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GTW0054

Mileage 97,885 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.