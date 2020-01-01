Menu
2011 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

2011 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Polsar Autosales

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-892-6372

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 84,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4508016
  • Stock #: PA-1
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE4BH015893
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Excellent condition 2011 Hyundai Elantra GLS Limited - Leather heated seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, A/C, Cruise Control, Power locks, Power Windows and Mirrors, Radio/CD/Aux, 3M protection & much more!

- FINANCING AVAILABLE - (Bad & Good Credit)
- WARRANTY AVAILABLE - (Affordable Programs)
- VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT (One Owner) - Included
- VEHICLE INSPECTION - Included

Polsar Autosales - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, Alberta T2E8L2

Most of our inventory is 10k and UNDER! For more details or to book an appointment please call 587-892-6372 any time.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
