Excellent condition 2011 Hyundai Elantra GLS Limited - Leather heated seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, A/C, Cruise Control, Power locks, Power Windows and Mirrors, Radio/CD/Aux, 3M protection & much more!



- FINANCING AVAILABLE - (Bad & Good Credit)

- WARRANTY AVAILABLE - (Affordable Programs)

- VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT (One Owner) - Included

- VEHICLE INSPECTION - Included



Polsar Autosales - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, Alberta T2E8L2



Most of our inventory is 10k and UNDER! For more details or to book an appointment please call 587-892-6372 any time.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.