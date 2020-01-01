Excellent condition 2011 Hyundai Elantra GLS Limited - Leather heated seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, A/C, Cruise Control, Power locks, Power Windows and Mirrors, Radio/CD/Aux, 3M protection & much more!
- FINANCING AVAILABLE - (Bad & Good Credit)
- WARRANTY AVAILABLE - (Affordable Programs)
- VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT (One Owner) - Included
- VEHICLE INSPECTION - Included
Polsar Autosales - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, Alberta T2E8L2
Most of our inventory is 10k and UNDER! For more details or to book an appointment please call 587-892-6372 any time.
- Safety
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Climate Control
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Radio
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Warranty
- Exterior
- Trim
- Powertrain
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
