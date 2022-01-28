Menu
2011 Hyundai Genesis

133,796 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2011 Hyundai Genesis

2011 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe LEATHER SUNROOF BLUETOOTH

2011 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe LEATHER SUNROOF BLUETOOTH

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

133,796KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8251536
  • Stock #: 056314
  • VIN: KMHHT6KD9BU056314

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 056314
  • Mileage 133,796 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 HYUNDAI GENESIS COUPE WITH 133796 KMS, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, A/C, AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry,Temporary Spare Tire,Remote Trunk Release,Bucket Seats,Aluminum Wheels,Power Outlet,Remote Trunk Release,Front Side Air Bag,Heated Mirrors,Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Floor Mats,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Aluminum Wheels,Driver Air Bag,Passen...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

