2011 Hyundai Genesis
Coupe LEATHER SUNROOF BLUETOOTH
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
133,796KM
Used
- Stock #: 056314
- VIN: KMHHT6KD9BU056314
Vehicle Details
Vehicle Description
2011 HYUNDAI GENESIS COUPE WITH 133796 KMS, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, A/C, AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Keyless Entry,Temporary Spare Tire,Remote Trunk Release,Bucket Seats,Aluminum Wheels,Power Outlet,Remote Trunk Release,Front Side Air Bag,Heated Mirrors,Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Floor Mats,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Aluminum Wheels,Driver Air Bag,Passen...
