OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 22.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 40925
Lot #: 770
Reserve Price: $6,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle.
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

234,067 KM

Details Description

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

LINITED

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

LINITED

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
234,067KM
VIN 5XYZHDAG7BG060051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40925
  • Mileage 234,067 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 22.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 40925
Lot #: 770
Reserve Price: $6,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-XXXX

403-250-1995

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe